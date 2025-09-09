Mark Andrews Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens will meet the Cleveland Browns -- whose passing defense was ranked 12th in the NFL last year (212.4 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Mark Andrews Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.6

3.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.6

4.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.96

21.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Andrews 2024 Fantasy Performance

Andrews accumulated five yards receiving, on one catch (one target), with zero touchdowns and 0.5 fantasy points in his one game so far this year.

In Week 7 last year versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Andrews posted a season-high 16.1 fantasy points, with these numbers: four receptions, 41 yards and two touchdowns.

In his second-best performance last year, Andrews picked up 12.9 fantasy points -- via six receptions, 67 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Browns Defensive Performance

Against Cleveland, no quarterbacks totaled more than 300 passing yards in a game last season.

The Browns surrendered at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs last season.

Against Cleveland last season, 10 players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Browns allowed three or more passing touchdowns to only one opposing quarterback last year.

Against Cleveland last season, seven players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Browns allowed 25 players to catch a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Cleveland allowed just one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the run game, two players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Browns last season.

On the ground, Cleveland allowed 17 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, the Browns allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

