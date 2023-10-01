Mariners vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for October 1

Odds updated as of 11:38 AM

The Sunday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Rangers Game Info

Seattle Mariners (87-74) vs. Texas Rangers (90-71)

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-120) | TEX: (+102)

SEA: (-120) | TEX: (+102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+168) | TEX: +1.5 (-205)

SEA: -1.5 (+168) | TEX: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Mariners vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 12-10, 3.46 ERA vs Dane Dunning (Rangers) - 12-6, 3.77 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (12-10) to the mound, while Dunning (12-6) will take the ball for the Rangers. When Kirby starts, his team is 14-17-0 against the spread this season. Kirby's team has won 58.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-10). The Rangers are 18-9-0 against the spread when Dunning starts. The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Dunning's starts this season, and they went 3-6 in those matchups.

Mariners vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (56.8%)

Mariners vs Rangers Moneyline

Seattle is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a +102 underdog on the road.

Mariners vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Rangers are -205 to cover, and the Mariners are +168.

Mariners vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Rangers on October 1 is 7.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 108 games this season and have come away with the win 63 times (58.3%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 57-37 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 80 of their 161 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have posted a record of 76-85-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have compiled a 23-25 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Texas has a record of 15-20 (42.9%).

The Rangers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 162 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 86 of those games (86-71-5).

The Rangers are 88-74-0 against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez has 180 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .487, both of which rank first among Seattle hitters this season. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .335.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 30th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 27th in slugging.

J.P. Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.381) this season, fueled by 142 hits. He's batting .267 while slugging .439.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Crawford enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.

Cal Raleigh has 119 hits this season and has a slash line of .233/.307/.459.

Ty France is batting .251 with a .337 OBP and 58 RBI for Seattle this season.

France enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has a .480 slugging percentage, which paces the Rangers. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 24th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Corey Seager leads his team with 155 hits and a .391 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .328 while slugging .626.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Adolis Garcia is hitting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.

Nate Lowe is hitting .263 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.

Mariners vs Rangers Head to Head

9/30/2023: 6-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/29/2023: 8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/28/2023: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/24/2023: 9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-8 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/23/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/22/2023: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/4/2023: 12-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

12-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/3/2023: 16-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

16-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/2/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/27/2022: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!