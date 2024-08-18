Mariners vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 18

Odds updated as of 1:16 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Seattle Mariners face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mariners vs Pirates Game Info

Seattle Mariners (63-61) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (58-64)

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Sunday, August 18, 2024 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Mariners vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-158) | PIT: (+134)

SEA: (-158) | PIT: (+134) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (-100) | PIT: +1.5 (-120)

SEA: -1.5 (-100) | PIT: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Mariners vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: George Kirby (Mariners) - 8-9, 3.42 ERA vs Jake Woodford (Pirates) - 0-4, 5.87 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (8-9, 3.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Jake Woodford (0-4, 5.87 ERA). When Kirby starts, his team is 8-17-0 against the spread this season. When Kirby starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-9. The Pirates are 2-1-0 against the spread when Woodford starts. The Pirates were the moneyline underdog for three Woodford starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Mariners vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (62.2%)

Mariners vs Pirates Moneyline

The Mariners vs Pirates moneyline has Seattle as a -158 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +134 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Mariners, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are -100 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are -120.

Mariners vs Pirates Over/Under

The Mariners-Pirates contest on August 18 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at -100.

Mariners vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 45 wins in the 80 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Seattle has been victorious 15 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 123 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners are 54-69-0 against the spread in their 123 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have won 42.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (30-41).

Pittsburgh has gone 10-17 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (37%).

The Pirates have played in 119 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-61-2).

The Pirates have put together a 65-54-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.6% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle with 85 hits, batting .211 this season with 38 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .305 and a slugging percentage of .435.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 135th, his on-base percentage ranks 104th, and he is 60th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .216 with 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 58 walks, while slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 133rd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging in the major leagues.

Justin Turner has 85 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .343.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .689, fueled by an OBP of .316 and a team-best slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Rodriguez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has totaled 134 hits with a .350 on-base percentage and a .465 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Pirates. He's batting .283.

Including all qualified players, he is 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 24th and he is 35th in slugging.

Oneil Cruz has 26 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 33 walks while batting .259. He's slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 56th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .293 with 11 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 14 walks.

Bryan De La Cruz is hitting .241 with 19 doubles, 18 home runs and 27 walks.

Mariners vs Pirates Head to Head

8/17/2024: 7-2 PIT (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-2 PIT (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/16/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/28/2023: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2023: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/26/2023: 11-6 PIT (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

