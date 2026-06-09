Mariners vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Seattle Mariners will face the Baltimore Orioles in MLB action on Tuesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Mariners vs Orioles Game Info

Seattle Mariners (35-32) vs. Baltimore Orioles (31-36)

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-120) | BAL: (+102)

SEA: (-120) | BAL: (+102) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170)

SEA: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mariners vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 4-4, 3.79 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 3-6, 6.29 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (4-4) to the mound, while Trevor Rogers (3-6) will get the nod for the Orioles. Gilbert's team is 5-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gilbert's team has a record of 7-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Rogers starts, the Orioles are 3-8-0 against the spread. The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog in four of Rogers' starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Mariners vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (62.2%)

Mariners vs Orioles Moneyline

The Mariners vs Orioles moneyline has Seattle as a -120 favorite, while Baltimore is a +102 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Orioles Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Orioles. The Mariners are +140 to cover, and the Orioles are -170.

Mariners vs Orioles Over/Under

Mariners versus Orioles on June 9 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Bet on Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (54.1%) in those games.

This season Seattle has been victorious 30 times in 54 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over in 31 of their 67 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners are 26-41-0 against the spread in their 67 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have put together a 14-19 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.4% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 10-14 (41.7%).

The Orioles have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 39 times this season for a 39-26-2 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have a 31-36-0 record against the spread this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .447. He's batting .293 on the season.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 19th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.

Arozarena will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with two doubles, four walks and four RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle with 69 hits. He is batting .256 this season and has 27 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor has 64 hits this season and has a slash line of .261/.323/.376.

Naylor enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Cole Young has been key for Seattle with 60 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .353.

Young brings an 11-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .300 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 61 hits, a team-high for the Orioles. He's batting .239 and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward's .403 OBP and .364 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .260.

He is currently 64th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Adley Rutschman has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .267.

Gunnar Henderson has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .224.

Mariners vs Orioles Head to Head

6/8/2026: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/14/2025: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/12/2025: 1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/5/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/4/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/3/2025: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/4/2024: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/3/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/2/2024: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/19/2024: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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