menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Maple Leafs vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Maple Leafs vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the St. Louis Blues.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Maple Leafs vs Blues Game Info

  • Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3) vs. St. Louis Blues (4-3)
  • Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Maple Leafs (-225)Blues (+184)6.5

Maple Leafs vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Maple Leafs win (70.2%)

Maple Leafs vs Blues Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this game.

Maple Leafs vs Blues Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Blues game on October 24, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Maple Leafs vs Blues Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Blues reveal Toronto as the favorite (-225) and St. Louis as the underdog (+184) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup