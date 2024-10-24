Maple Leafs vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Toronto Maple Leafs facing the St. Louis Blues.

Maple Leafs vs Blues Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3) vs. St. Louis Blues (4-3)

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Thursday, October 24, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-225) Blues (+184) 6.5

Maple Leafs vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Maple Leafs win (70.2%)

Maple Leafs vs Blues Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this game.

Maple Leafs vs Blues Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Maple Leafs-Blues game on October 24, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Maple Leafs vs Blues Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Maple Leafs vs. Blues reveal Toronto as the favorite (-225) and St. Louis as the underdog (+184) on the road.

