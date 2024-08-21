2024 LSU Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

With a record of 1-1 in 2024, the LSU Tigers are the No. 16 team in the country. Below, you can find their full schedule and results.

LSU 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ USC Sept. 1 L 27-20 Tigers (-3.5) 66.5 2 Nicholls State Sept. 7 W 44-21 Tigers (-46.5) 56.5 3 @ South Carolina Sept. 14 - Tigers (-7.5) 50.5 4 UCLA Sept. 21 - - - 5 South Alabama Sept. 28 - - - 7 Ole Miss Oct. 12 - Rebels (-3.5) 62.5 8 @ Arkansas Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

LSU Last Game

The Tigers went head to head against the Nicholls State Colonels in their last game, winning 44-21. Garrett Nussmeier had 302 yards on 27-of-37 passing (73.0%) for the Tigers in that matchup against the Colonels, with six touchdowns and no interceptions. Josh Williams toted the rock four times for 19 yards (4.8 yards per carry). CJ Daniels accumulated four catches for 71 yards (17.8 per catch) against the Colonels.

LSU Betting Insights

LSU has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

