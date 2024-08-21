menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NCAAF

2024 LSU Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

2024 LSU Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:47 AM

With a record of 1-1 in 2024, the LSU Tigers are the No. 16 team in the country. Below, you can find their full schedule and results.

LSU 2024 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ USCSept. 1L 27-20Tigers (-3.5)66.5
2Nicholls StateSept. 7W 44-21Tigers (-46.5)56.5
3@ South CarolinaSept. 14-Tigers (-7.5)50.5
4UCLASept. 21---
5South AlabamaSept. 28---
7Ole MissOct. 12-Rebels (-3.5)62.5
8@ ArkansasOct. 19---
View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

LSU Last Game

The Tigers went head to head against the Nicholls State Colonels in their last game, winning 44-21. Garrett Nussmeier had 302 yards on 27-of-37 passing (73.0%) for the Tigers in that matchup against the Colonels, with six touchdowns and no interceptions. Josh Williams toted the rock four times for 19 yards (4.8 yards per carry). CJ Daniels accumulated four catches for 71 yards (17.8 per catch) against the Colonels.

LSU Betting Insights

  • LSU has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
  • The Tigers have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Check out more in-depth analysis about LSU on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the LSU Tigers on FanDuel today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup