Louisville vs Boston College Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The Louisville Cardinals will take on the Boston College Eagles in college football action on Saturday.

Louisville vs Boston College Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisville: (-600) | Boston College: (+430)

Louisville: (-600) | Boston College: (+430) Spread: Louisville: -13.5 (-118) | Boston College: +13.5 (-104)

Louisville: -13.5 (-118) | Boston College: +13.5 (-104) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisville vs Boston College Betting Trends

Louisville has posted one win against the spread this year.

Louisville has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of Louisville's three games this season has gone over the point total.

Boston College has one win against the spread this season.

Boston College is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 13.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Boston College and its opponent have yet to finish under the total this season.

Louisville vs Boston College Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (93.4%)

Louisville vs Boston College Point Spread

Boston College is a 13.5-point underdog against Louisville. Boston College is -104 to cover the spread, and Louisville is -118.

Louisville vs Boston College Over/Under

Louisville versus Boston College on September 23 has an over/under of 53.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Louisville vs Boston College Moneyline

Louisville is the favorite, -600 on the moneyline, while Boston College is a +430 underdog.

Louisville vs. Boston College Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Louisville 38.7 40 16 34 52.2 2 3 Boston College 28 81 28.7 90 50.2 2 3

