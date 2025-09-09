Lamar Jackson Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson will be up against the team with last season's 12th-ranked passing defense, the Cleveland Browns (212.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 20.6

20.6 Projected Passing Yards: 216.66

216.66 Projected Passing TDs: 1.85

1.85 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.26

46.26 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Jackson 2024 Fantasy Performance

Jackson picked up 430.4 fantasy points (25.3 per game), which led his position and first overall in the NFL.

Jackson accumulated 29.4 fantasy points in his one game this year. He connected on 14 of 19 passes for 209 yards, throwing for two touchdowns with zero interceptions, and ran for 70 yards on six carries tacking on one TD.

Jackson picked up 36.1 fantasy points -- 21-of-25 (84%), 290 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 65 yards -- in Week 15 versus the New York Giants, which was his best game last year.

In another good fantasy performance last season, Jackson finished with 34.4 points -- 17-of-22 (77.3%), 281 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs; 9 carries, 52 yards in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jackson accumulated 14.9 fantasy points -- 16-of-33 (48.5%), 207 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 4 carries, 46 yards -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson accumulated 16.4 fantasy points -- 21-of-34 (61.8%), 247 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 5 carries, 45 yards -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was in Week 2 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Browns Defensive Performance

In last season's action, Cleveland did not allow a quarterback to throw for more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Browns allowed at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Cleveland allowed at least two passing touchdowns to 10 opposing QBs.

Last year, the Browns allowed only one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Cleveland allowed more than 100 receiving yards to seven players last season.

Against the Browns last season, 25 players hauled in a TD pass.

Cleveland gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to just one player last season.

In terms of run defense, the Browns allowed only two players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Cleveland last season, 17 players ran for at least one TD.

In the ground game, the Browns allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

