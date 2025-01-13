Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 13

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Monday, January 13, 2025

Monday, January 13, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (18-19) are underdogs (+3.5) in their attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (20-16) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, January 13, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 222.5.

Lakers vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -3.5 222.5 -166 +140

Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (64.1%)

Lakers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Lakers are 18-17-1 against the spread this season.

In the Spurs' 37 games this year, they have 19 wins against the spread.

This season, 16 of the Lakers' games have gone over the point total out of 37 chances.

The Spurs have gone over the point total 45.9% of the time this season (17 of 37 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread in home games (10-7-0) than it does in away games (8-10-1).

The Lakers have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of games at home (47.1%) than away games (42.1%).

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (10-10-0). Away, it is .529 (9-8-0).

In terms of the over/under, Spurs games have gone over less often at home (nine of 20, 45%) than away (eight of 17, 47.1%).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 25.8 points, 3.5 assists and 11.9 boards.

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 7.7 boards and 8.8 assists per contest, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 38.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 4.3 boards and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 11.9 points, 5.1 boards and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Dalton Knecht is averaging 9.8 points, 1 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 25.1 points, 10.8 boards and 3.8 assists. He is also sinking 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per contest.

Chris Paul's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. He is sinking 41.7% of his shots from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Julian Champagnie averages 12 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is draining 42.8% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 2.6 treys per contest.

Keldon Johnson averages 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 28% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

The Spurs are receiving 10.7 points, 2.4 boards and 3.7 assists per game from Stephon Castle.

