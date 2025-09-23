Kyren Williams Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Los Angeles Rams RB Kyren Williams will be up against the eighth-ranked rushing defense of the Indianapolis Colts (94 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Williams a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Colts? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Kyren Williams Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.0

14.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 76.77

76.77 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.77

0.77 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.35

13.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 40th overall, as he has tallied 38.1 total fantasy points (12.7 per game).

Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Williams put up 17.2 fantasy points, carrying 20 times for 94 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and one TD with two receptions for 18 yardswith one score as a receiver.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Indianapolis has given up two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

The Colts have allowed one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

No player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Indianapolis this season.

A total of Five players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Colts have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Indianapolis has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Colts have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kyren Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.