Kyler Murray Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will be up against the team with last season's 23rd-ranked passing defense, the Carolina Panthers (224.7 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Murray's next game against the Panthers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Kyler Murray Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.9

18.9 Projected Passing Yards: 237.18

237.18 Projected Passing TDs: 1.44

1.44 Projected Rushing Yards: 32.03

32.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Murray 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Murray was 10th at his position (and 13th overall) in fantasy points, with 297.4 (17.5 per game).

Murray accumulated 18.3 fantasy points in his one game this year. He completed 21 of 29 passes for 163 yards, throwing for two touchdowns with zero interceptions, and ran for 38 yards on seven carries.

Murray accumulated 28.7 fantasy points -- 22-of-24 (91.7%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 21 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game last season (Week 10 versus the New York Jets).

In Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Rams, Murray recorded 28.5 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the year), with this stat line: 17-of-21 (81%), 266 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 59 yards.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 9 against the Chicago Bears -- Murray finished with 4.8 fantasy points. His stat line was: 13-of-20 (65%), 154 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

In his second-worst game of the season (Week 4 versus the Washington Commanders), Murray finished with 10.0 fantasy points -- 16-of-22 (72.7%), 142 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Last year, Carolina allowed just three quarterbacks to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

17 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Panthers last season.

In the passing game, Carolina allowed 11 players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Panthers surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to five opposing quarterbacks last year.

Carolina allowed five players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Panthers allowed 29 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Carolina allowed six players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

On the ground, 10 players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Panthers last season.

Against Carolina last season, 20 players ran for at least one TD.

The Panthers gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last year.

