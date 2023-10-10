Kyle Pitts Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Tight end Kyle Pitts faces a matchup against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the NFL (238.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Pitts a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Commanders? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Pitts this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Pitts vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.74

5.74 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.77

43.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Pitts Fantasy Performance

Among players at the TE position, Pitts is currently the 19th-ranked player in fantasy (167th overall), with 20.4 total fantasy points (4.1 per game).

In his last three games, Pitts has posted 14.5 fantasy points (4.8 per game), as he's converted 24 targets into 14 catches for 149 yards and zero TDs.

The highlight of Pitts' fantasy season was last week's outburst versus the Houston Texans, a game when he came through with seven catches and 87 receiving yards (8.7 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Kyle Pitts had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, when he tallied just 1.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

Washington has allowed at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

The Commanders have allowed two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of four players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Washington this year.

The Commanders' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kyle Pitts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.