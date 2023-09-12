Kirk Cousins Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Philadelphia Eagles -- whose passing defense was ranked first in the NFL last year (179.8 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.
Is Cousins a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Eagles? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.
Cousins vs. Eagles Game Info
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
- Game Day: September 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 15.76
- Projected Passing Yards: 251.82
- Projected Passing TDs: 1.61
- Projected Rushing Yards: 8.05
- Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08
Projections provided by numberFire
Cousins 2022 Fantasy Performance
- Cousins picked up 291.6 fantasy points (17.2 per game), eighth at his position and eighth in the NFL.
- In his one game this season, Cousins picked up 16.5 fantasy points. He finished 33-of-44 for 344 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.
- Cousins accumulated 32.4 fantasy points -- 34-of-54 (63%), 460 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs -- in his best game last year (Week 15 versus the Indianapolis Colts).
- Cousins recorded 25.0 fantasy points (31-of-41 (75.6%), 425 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) in Week 14 against the Detroit Lions, his second-best game last season.
- In his worst game of the season -- Week 11 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- Cousins finished with 2.2 fantasy points. His stat line was: 12-of-23 (52.2%), 105 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.
- In his second-worst game of the season (Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers), Cousins finished with 7.9 fantasy points -- 18-of-31 (58.1%), 205 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs; 3 carries, 37 yards.
Eagles Defensive Performance
- Philadelphia surrendered over 300 passing yards to one QB last year.
- The Eagles gave up at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs last season.
- Against Philadelphia last season, six players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.
- In the passing game, the Eagles surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing quarterback last year.
- Philadelphia let four players pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.
- The Eagles allowed 20 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.
- Philadelphia allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.
- In terms of run defense, the Eagles allowed two players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.
- Against Philadelphia last season, 14 players rushed for at least one TD.
- One player rushed for multiple TDs in a game versus the Eagles last year.
