Kirk Cousins Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Philadelphia Eagles -- whose passing defense was ranked first in the NFL last year (179.8 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Is Cousins a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Eagles? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Cousins vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: September 14, 2023

September 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.76

15.76 Projected Passing Yards: 251.82

251.82 Projected Passing TDs: 1.61

1.61 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.05

8.05 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Cousins 2022 Fantasy Performance

Cousins picked up 291.6 fantasy points (17.2 per game), eighth at his position and eighth in the NFL.

In his one game this season, Cousins picked up 16.5 fantasy points. He finished 33-of-44 for 344 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.

Cousins accumulated 32.4 fantasy points -- 34-of-54 (63%), 460 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs -- in his best game last year (Week 15 versus the Indianapolis Colts).

Cousins recorded 25.0 fantasy points (31-of-41 (75.6%), 425 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) in Week 14 against the Detroit Lions, his second-best game last season.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 11 versus the Dallas Cowboys -- Cousins finished with 2.2 fantasy points. His stat line was: 12-of-23 (52.2%), 105 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

In his second-worst game of the season (Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers), Cousins finished with 7.9 fantasy points -- 18-of-31 (58.1%), 205 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs; 3 carries, 37 yards.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia surrendered over 300 passing yards to one QB last year.

The Eagles gave up at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs last season.

Against Philadelphia last season, six players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Eagles surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing quarterback last year.

Philadelphia let four players pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Eagles allowed 20 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Philadelphia allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to two players last season.

In terms of run defense, the Eagles allowed two players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Philadelphia last season, 14 players rushed for at least one TD.

One player rushed for multiple TDs in a game versus the Eagles last year.

