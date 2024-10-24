Kings vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the San Jose Sharks.
Kings vs Sharks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (3-2-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-5-2)
- Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Kings (-310)
|Sharks (+245)
|5.5
Kings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (77.9%)
Kings vs Sharks Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this contest.
Kings vs Sharks Over/Under
- Kings versus Sharks, on October 24, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.
Kings vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Kings, San Jose is the underdog at +245, and Los Angeles is -310 playing at home.