Kings vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the San Jose Sharks.

Kings vs Sharks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (3-2-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-5-2)

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Thursday, October 24, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-310) Sharks (+245) 5.5

Kings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (77.9%)

Kings vs Sharks Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Kings vs Sharks Over/Under

Kings versus Sharks, on October 24, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Kings vs Sharks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Kings, San Jose is the underdog at +245, and Los Angeles is -310 playing at home.

