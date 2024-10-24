menu item
NHL

Kings vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kings vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Kings vs Sharks Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (3-2-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-5-2)
  • Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Sharks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Kings (-310)Sharks (+245)5.5

Kings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (77.9%)

Kings vs Sharks Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Kings vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Kings versus Sharks, on October 24, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Kings vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Kings, San Jose is the underdog at +245, and Los Angeles is -310 playing at home.

