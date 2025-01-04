Kings vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kings vs Lightning Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (22-10-5) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (20-13-2)

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-120) Lightning (+100) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (54.4%)

Kings vs Lightning Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Lightning. The Kings are +205 to cover the spread, while the Lightning are -260.

Kings vs Lightning Over/Under

Kings versus Lightning on January 4 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Kings vs Lightning Moneyline

The Kings vs Lightning moneyline has Los Angeles as a -120 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +100 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!