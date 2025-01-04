NHL
Kings vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Kings vs Lightning Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (22-10-5) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (20-13-2)
- Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Lightning Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-120)
|Lightning (+100)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (54.4%)
Kings vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Lightning. The Kings are +205 to cover the spread, while the Lightning are -260.
Kings vs Lightning Over/Under
- Kings versus Lightning on January 4 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.
Kings vs Lightning Moneyline
- The Kings vs Lightning moneyline has Los Angeles as a -120 favorite, while Tampa Bay is a +100 underdog on the road.