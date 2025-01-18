Kings vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

On Saturday in the NHL, the Los Angeles Kings are playing the Seattle Kraken.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kings vs Kraken Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (25-12-5) vs. Seattle Kraken (19-24-3)

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-152) Kraken (+126) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (54.4%)

Kings vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Kings. The Kraken are -220 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +176.

Kings vs Kraken Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Kraken on January 18, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Kings vs Kraken Moneyline

The Kings vs Kraken moneyline has Los Angeles as a -152 favorite, while Seattle is a +126 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!