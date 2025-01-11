NHL
Kings vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11
The Los Angeles Kings will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Saturday.
Kings vs Flames Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (24-10-5) vs. Calgary Flames (19-14-7)
- Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-134)
|Flames (+112)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Flames Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Kings win (61.9%)
Kings vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -235 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +186.
Kings vs Flames Over/Under
- Kings versus Flames on January 11 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -118 and the under -104.
Kings vs Flames Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +112 underdog despite being at home.