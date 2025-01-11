FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Kings vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Los Angeles Kings will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kings vs Flames Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (24-10-5) vs. Calgary Flames (19-14-7)
  • Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-134)Flames (+112)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (61.9%)

Kings vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -235 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +186.

Kings vs Flames Over/Under

  • Kings versus Flames on January 11 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -118 and the under -104.

Kings vs Flames Moneyline

  • Los Angeles is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +112 underdog despite being at home.

