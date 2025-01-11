Kings vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

The Los Angeles Kings will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kings vs Flames Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (24-10-5) vs. Calgary Flames (19-14-7)

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-134) Flames (+112) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (61.9%)

Kings vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flames are -235 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +186.

Kings vs Flames Over/Under

Kings versus Flames on January 11 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -118 and the under -104.

Kings vs Flames Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -134 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +112 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!