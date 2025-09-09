Keon Coleman Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills wideout Keon Coleman will be up against the team with last year's fourth-ranked passing defense, the New York Jets (192.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Keon Coleman Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.13

55.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Coleman 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Coleman picked up 82.5 fantasy points (6.3 per game) -- 60th at his position, 183rd in the league.

In his one game this season, Coleman accumulated 17.2 fantasy points. He had 112 receiving yards on eight catches (11 targets) and one touchdown.

In his best game last year, Coleman picked up 13.0 fantasy points -- via five receptions, 70 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Coleman accumulated 12.5 fantasy points in Week 7 versus the Tennessee Titans -- four catches, 125 yards -- which was his second-best performance last year.

In Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens, Coleman collected 0.5 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via this stat line: one reception, five yards, on one target.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York surrendered more than 300 passing yards to only one QB last year.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Jets last year.

Against New York last season, five players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Against the Jets last year, no opposing QB threw for three or more touchdowns in a game.

New York allowed four players pile up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass defense, the Jets allowed a touchdown reception to 17 players last season.

Against New York last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, five players compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Jets last season.

Against New York last season, 19 players rushed for at least one TD.

Just three players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Jets last year.

