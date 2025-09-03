Keon Coleman Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Keon Coleman and the Buffalo Bills will play the Baltimore Ravens -- whose passing defense was ranked 31st in the league last season (244.1 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Coleman worth a look for his next matchup versus the Ravens?

Keon Coleman Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.77

53.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Coleman 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 82.5 fantasy points (6.3 per game), Coleman was 60th at his position (and 183rd in the league).

Coleman accumulated 13.0 fantasy points -- five catches, 70 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks, which was his best game last year.

Coleman's 12.5 fantasy points in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans -- four receptions, 125 yards -- were his second-highest amount last year.

In his second-worst game of the year, Coleman ended up with 0.5 fantasy points -- one reception, five yards, on one target -- in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Last year, Baltimore allowed five quarterbacks to register over 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Ravens last year.

Through the air last season, Baltimore gave up two or more touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

Last season, the Ravens allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Versus Baltimore last season, six players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Ravens gave up a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Baltimore gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to six players last season.

In terms of run D, the Ravens allowed just one player to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Baltimore allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, no player rushed for multiple touchdowns versus the Ravens last season.

Want more data and analysis on Keon Coleman?