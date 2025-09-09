Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III will be up against the team with last year's sixth-ranked rushing defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers (98.7 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Walker a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Steelers? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Kenneth Walker III Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 58.32

58.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.40

23.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Walker 2024 Fantasy Performance

Walker was 29th at his position, and 94th overall, with 135.2 fantasy points (12.3 per game) last year.

Walker accumulated 2.4 fantasy points in his single game this year. He had 10 carries for 20 yards and zero touchdowns.

In his best performance last season, Walker finished with 29.6 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 80 yards, 3 TDs; 4 receptions, 36 yards. That was in Week 4 versus the Detroit Lions.

In his second-best performance last year -- Week 7 versus the Atlanta Falcons -- Walker picked up 21.3 fantasy points. His stat line: 14 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 24 yards, 1 TD.

Walker picked up 4.5 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 12 yards; 4 receptions, 33 yards -- in his worst game of the year, Week 8 versus the Buffalo Bills.

Walker collected 4.6 fantasy points -- 16 carries, 49 yards -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 13 versus the New York Jets.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Against Pittsburgh last season, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Steelers gave up at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Against Pittsburgh last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Steelers allowed three or more passing touchdowns to only three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Pittsburgh allowed seven players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Steelers allowed 23 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Pittsburgh didn't give up more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.

On the ground, two players collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Steelers last season.

On the ground, Pittsburgh allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, the Steelers allowed just two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

