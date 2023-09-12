Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks will meet the Detroit Lions -- whose rushing defense was ranked 29th in the NFL last season (146.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more info on Walker, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down before his upcoming game against the Lions.

Walker vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.24

11.24 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.71

69.71 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.67

14.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 175.5 fantasy points (11.7 per game), Walker was 15th at his position (and 44th in the NFL).

In his one game this year, Walker accumulated 6.7 fantasy points. He rushed for 64 yards on 12 carries, with zero touchdowns, and had three yards receiving on four catches (five targets).

In his best game last year -- Week 7 versus the Los Angeles Chargers -- Walker accumulated 28.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 23 carries, 167 yards, 2 TDs.

In Week 9 versus the Arizona Cardinals, Walker had another strong showing with 24.9 fantasy points, thanks to 26 carries, 109 yards, 2 TDs.

Walker picked up 1.5 fantasy points -- 4 carries, 10 yards -- in his worst game of the year, Week 2 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 4 against the Detroit Lions -- Walker had 2.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 8 carries, 29 yards.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit surrendered more than 300 passing yards to six QBs last season.

Last year, the Lions allowed 16 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Detroit last season, eight players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Lions allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Detroit allowed nine players amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Lions allowed 23 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Detroit allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Lions allowed six players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Detroit last season, 19 players ran for at least one TD.

Three players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Lions last year.

