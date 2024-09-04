Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III will be up against the team with last season's 30th-ranked rushing defense, the Denver Broncos (137.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

With Walker's next game versus the Broncos, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Walker vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.63

12.63 Projected Rushing Yards: 76.29

76.29 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.58

0.58 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.17

11.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker 2023 Fantasy Performance

Walker was 16th at his position, and 50th overall, with 170.4 fantasy points (11.4 per game) last season.

Walker picked up 27.6 fantasy points -- 18 carries, 97 yards, 2 TDs; 3 receptions, 59 yards -- in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best fantasy performance last season, Walker finished with 18.7 points (19 carries, 63 yards; 1 reception, 64 yards, 1 TD) in Week 10 versus the Washington Commanders.

In Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams, Walker posted a season-low 1.6 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 4 carries, 18 yards.

Walker picked up 1.7 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 16 yards -- in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens, his second-worst performance of the year.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Last season, Denver allowed three quarterbacks to put up more than 300 passing yards in a game.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Broncos last season.

Against Denver last season, eight players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last year, the Broncos allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Denver allowed more than 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

Against the Broncos last season, 24 players caught a TD pass.

Against Denver last year, four players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Broncos allowed six players to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Denver allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

The Broncos allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to three players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Kenneth Walker III? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.