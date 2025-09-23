Kareem Hunt Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt will be up against the 30th-ranked rushing defense of the Baltimore Ravens (149 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Hunt for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Ravens? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Hunt this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Kareem Hunt Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 33.83

33.83 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.83

3.83 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunt Fantasy Performance

With 16.4 fantasy points this season (5.5 per game), Hunt is the 38th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 168th among all players.

Last week against the New York Giants, Hunt put up 10.4 fantasy points, carrying the ball 10 times for 34 yards (3.4 yards per carry) with one reception for 10 yards as a receiver.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Ravens Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Baltimore this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed one player to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Ravens have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Baltimore this season.

A total of Five players have caught a TD pass versus the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Ravens this year.

A total of four players have run for at least one TD versus Baltimore this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Ravens this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kareem Hunt? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.