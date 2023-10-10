Kadarius Toney Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Kadarius Toney and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Denver Broncos and their 29th-ranked passing defense (263 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

For more info on Toney, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article before his upcoming matchup versus the Broncos.

Toney vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Game Day: October 12, 2023

October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.53

4.53 Projected Receiving Yards: 28.66

28.66 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.23

Projections provided by numberFire

Toney Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Toney is currently the 104th-ranked player in fantasy (249th overall), with 8.6 total fantasy points (1.7 per game).

In his last three games, Toney has compiled 47 yards and zero scores on eight catches (nine targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 4.8 fantasy points (1.6 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Toney's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, when he posted 3.8 fantasy points with five receptions (on five targets) for 35 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kadarius Toney's game versus the Chicago Bears in Week 3 was his worst of the year, as he posted just -0.1 fantasy points. He had one reception for -1 yards on the day.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Denver this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Broncos this year.

Denver has given up at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

Two players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed over 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

A total of 10 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Broncos this season.

Denver has allowed two or more receiving TDs to three players this season.

The Broncos have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this season.

Denver has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Broncos this season.

