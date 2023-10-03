Justin Jefferson Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will take on the ninth-ranked pass defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (190.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Jefferson worth a look for his next game versus the Chiefs? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Jefferson vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 13.61

13.61 Projected Receiving Yards: 95.89

95.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.68

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Jefferson has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 17.6 fantasy points per game (70.3 total points). Overall, he is 23rd in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Jefferson has produced 55.3 fantasy points (18.4 per game), as he's hauled in 24 passes on 35 targets for 393 yards and three touchdowns.

The high point of Jefferson's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the Los Angeles Chargers, a matchup in which he posted 20.9 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 7 receptions, 149 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Jefferson delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (13.9 points) in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles, hauling in 11 balls for 159 yards.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has not allowed someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed one player to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Chiefs have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed four players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Kansas City this season.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Chiefs this year.

