Justin Fields Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Justin Fields and the New York Jets will meet the Buffalo Bills -- whose pass defense was ranked 24th in the league last season (226.1 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Fields for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Bills? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Justin Fields Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 Projected Passing Yards: 211.74

211.74 Projected Passing TDs: 1.03

1.03 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.30

26.30 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Fields 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 119.1 fantasy points (11.9 per game) in 2024, Fields ranked 120th in the league and 30th at his position.

Fields accumulated 29.5 fantasy points in his one game this season. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 218 yards, throwing for one touchdown with zero interceptions, and ran for 48 yards on 12 carries tacking on two TDs.

Fields picked up 32.0 fantasy points -- 22-of-34 (64.7%), 312 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 10 carries, 55 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game last season (Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts).

Fields recorded 23.7 fantasy points (14-of-24 (58.3%), 145 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 11 carries, 59 yards, 2 TDs) in Week 6 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, his second-best game last year.

In his second-worst game of the season (Week 13 versus the Cincinnati Bengals), Fields finished with 0.7 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

Bills Defensive Performance

Against Buffalo last year, three players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Bills last year.

In the passing game, Buffalo allowed nine players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Bills last year, just two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Buffalo gave up over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

Against the Bills last season, 27 players hauled in a TD pass.

Buffalo gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to only one player last season.

Looking at run D, the Bills gave up more than 100 rushing yards to just three players last season.

In terms of run defense, Buffalo gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players last season.

Just one player rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Bills last year.

