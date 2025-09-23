Josh Palmer Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Buffalo Bills WR Josh Palmer will take on the 17th-ranked pass defense of the New Orleans Saints (210 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Palmer's next game against the Saints, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Josh Palmer Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints

Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 38.40

38.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Palmer Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Palmer is currently the 68th-ranked player in fantasy (210th overall), with 11.3 total fantasy points (3.8 per game).

Last week against the Miami Dolphins, Palmer caught one ball on one target for five yards, good for 0.5 fantasy points.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not let a player register over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Saints have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New Orleans has allowed three players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Saints this season.

New Orleans has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Saints have allowed a TD catch by seven players this season.

New Orleans has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Saints this year.

A total of one player has run for at least one TD versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

