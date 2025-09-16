Jordan Love Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will be up against the third-ranked passing defense of the Cleveland Browns (146.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Love, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming game against the Browns.

Jordan Love Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.1

15.1 Projected Passing Yards: 209.30

209.30 Projected Passing TDs: 1.42

1.42 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.54

17.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Love Fantasy Performance

With 36.8 fantasy points in 2025 (18.4 per game), Love is the 12th-ranked player at the QB position and 15th among all players.

In two games this season, Love has piled up 480 passing yards (35-of-53) with four passing TDs and zero picks, leading to 36.8 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 16 yards rushing on six carries.

Last week against the Washington Commanders, Love posted 20.9 fantasy points, amassing 292 passing yards with two touchdowns and zero picks while chipping in 12 rushing yards with his legs.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

The Browns have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

Cleveland has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Browns have allowed a TD reception by four players this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Browns this year.

