Jonathan Taylor Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts will face the Miami Dolphins -- whose run defense was ranked ninth in the NFL last season (103.7 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more info on Taylor, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup against the Dolphins.

Jonathan Taylor Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 82.95

82.95 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.91

0.91 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.61

10.61 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 226.7 fantasy points (16.2 per game) in 2024, Taylor ranked 26th in the NFL and eighth at his position.

Taylor accumulated 39.8 fantasy points -- 29 carries, 218 yards, 3 TDs -- in his best game last season, in Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans.

In his second-best fantasy performance last year, Taylor finished with 25.6 points (32 carries, 125 yards, 2 TDs) in Week 17 versus the New York Giants.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 12 against the Detroit Lions -- Taylor accumulated 3.5 fantasy points. His stat line was: 11 carries, 35 yards.

Taylor had 5.9 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 48 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the season (Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings).

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Against Miami last year, three players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Dolphins allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Miami allowed at least two touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

Versus the Dolphins last year, just two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Miami allowed seven players put up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass D, the Dolphins gave up a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Against Miami last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Last season, the Dolphins defense didn't allow a player to pile up more than 100 rushing yards in a game.

On the ground, Miami allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, the Dolphins allowed only two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Jonathan Taylor? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.