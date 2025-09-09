Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Jerry Jeudy and the Cleveland Browns will face the Baltimore Ravens -- whose passing defense was ranked 31st in the NFL last season (244.1 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Jeudy for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Ravens? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Jerry Jeudy Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 79.76

79.76 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy 2024 Fantasy Performance

Jeudy was 15th at his position, and 72nd overall, with 150.9 fantasy points (8.9 per game) last season.

In his one game this season so far, Jeudy had five receptions on eight targets, for 66 yards, and ended up with 6.6 fantasy points.

In Week 13 last year against the Denver Broncos, Jeudy posted a season-high 31.5 fantasy points, with these numbers: nine receptions, 235 yards and one touchdown.

Jeudy accumulated 20.2 fantasy points in Week 11 versus the New Orleans Saints -- six catches, 142 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last season.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 5 versus the Washington Commanders -- Jeudy ended up with 1.6 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, 16 yards, on three targets.

Jeudy accumulated 1.8 fantasy points -- one reception, 18 yards, on six targets -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 7 versus the Cincinnati Bengals).

Ravens Defensive Performance

Against Baltimore last year, five players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Ravens surrendered at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Against Baltimore last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Ravens last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Baltimore gave up more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Ravens allowed a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Against Baltimore last year, six players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Ravens yielded more than 100 rushing yards to just one player last season.

On the ground, Baltimore allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Last year, the Ravens didn't allow any player to score multiple rushing touchdowns against them.

