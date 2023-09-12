Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will be up against the team with last year's fourth-ranked passing defense, the Washington Commanders (191.3 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Jeudy worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Commanders? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Jeudy this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jeudy vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders

Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.97

7.97 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.51

59.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy 2022 Fantasy Performance

In 2022, Jeudy was 18th at his position (and 75th overall) in fantasy points, with 137.2 (9.1 per game).

In his best game last season, Jeudy picked up 25.3 fantasy points -- via eight receptions, 73 yards and three touchdowns. That was in Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jeudy's 19.3 fantasy points in Week 18 versus the Los Angeles Chargers -- five receptions, 154 yards -- were his second-highest amount last season.

In his second-worst game of the season, Jeudy ended up with 1.2 fantasy points -- one reception, 11 yards, on three targets -- in Week 2 against the Houston Texans.

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington gave up more than 300 passing yards to one QB last season.

The Commanders surrendered at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Washington gave up at least two passing touchdowns to eight opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Commanders surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Washington gave up more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

Against the Commanders last season, 22 players caught a TD pass.

Against Washington last year, four players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Commanders allowed more than 100 rushing yards to two players last season.

On the ground, Washington allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

One player rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Commanders last year.

Want more data and analysis on Jerry Jeudy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.