Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins will play the Buffalo Bills and their top-ranked passing defense (124 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

With Waddle's next game against the Bills, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Jaylen Waddle Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Game Date: September 18, 2025

September 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.35

57.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle Fantasy Performance

With 15.8 fantasy points in 2025 (7.9 per game), Waddle is the 32nd-ranked player at the WR position and 118th among all players.

Through two games this year, Waddle has produced 15.8 fantasy points, as he's caught nine passes on 11 targets for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Last week against the New England Patriots, Waddle put up 12.8 fantasy points, recording five receptions on six targets for 68 yards and one TD.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not allowed someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Buffalo has given up two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

The Bills have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Buffalo has allowed one player to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed three players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Buffalo has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Bills have given up more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

Buffalo has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Bills this season.

