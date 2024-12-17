Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Wideout Jaylen Waddle is looking at a matchup against the second-ranked passing defense in the league (181 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, when his Miami Dolphins meet the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Considering Waddle for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the 49ers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Waddle vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers

Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.71

53.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle Fantasy Performance

Waddle is currently the 44th-ranked fantasy player at his position (144th overall), tallying 86.6 total fantasy points (6.2 per game).

In his last three games, Waddle has racked up 19.2 total fantasy points (6.4 per game), catching 13 balls (on 18 targets) for 152 yards and zero touchdowns.

Waddle has posted 43.3 fantasy points (8.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 30 targets into 23 catches for 333 yards and one TD.

The highlight of Waddle's season as a fantasy producer came against the New England Patriots in Week 12, as he tallied 20.4 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed one player to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The 49ers have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs against San Francisco this year.

The 49ers have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed a TD reception by 14 players this season.

San Francisco has given up two or more receiving TDs to three players this year.

The 49ers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

San Francisco has allowed at least one rushing TD to 15 players this season.

The 49ers have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

