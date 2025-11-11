Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Wideout Jaylen Waddle is looking at a matchup against the 31st-ranked pass defense in the NFL (260.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, when his Miami Dolphins play the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

With Waddle's next game versus the Commanders, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Jaylen Waddle Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders

Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.90

63.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle Fantasy Performance

Waddle has piled up 97.3 fantasy points in 2025 (9.7 per game), which ranks him ninth at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 55 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Waddle has tallied 265 yards and two scores on 16 catches (22 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 38.5 fantasy points (12.8 per game) during that period.

Waddle has produced 49.8 fantasy points (10.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 34 targets into 23 catches for 375 yards and two TDs.

The highlight of Waddle's season as a fantasy producer came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, as he put up 17.0 fantasy points by running for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he caught six passes on nine targets for 110 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaylen Waddle had his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns, when he posted just 1.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed three players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed two or more passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this season.

Five players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Commanders this season.

A total of seven players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Washington has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to three players this season.

The Commanders have allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Washington has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

Just one player has rushed for more than one TD against the Commanders this year.

