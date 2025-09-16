Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Saints
Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks will meet the New Orleans Saints and their 13th-ranked pass defense (198.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Daily fantasy players, is Smith-Njigba worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Saints? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints
- Game Date: September 21, 2025
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m.
- Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9
- PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0
- Projected Receiving Yards: 59.49
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45
Projections provided by numberFire
Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance
- With 20.7 fantasy points in 2025 (10.4 per game), Smith-Njigba is the 15th-ranked player at the WR position and 74th among all players.
- In two games this season, Smith-Njigba has been targeted 23 times, with 17 receptions for 227 yards and zero TDs, leading to 20.7 fantasy points.
- Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith-Njigba produced 10.3 fantasy points, recording eight receptions on 10 targets for 103 yards.
Saints Defensive Performance
- Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus New Orleans this season.
- A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Saints this season.
- New Orleans has allowed at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.
- The Saints have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.
- New Orleans has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.
- The Saints have given up a touchdown catch by five players this year.
- New Orleans has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.
- No player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Saints this season.
- New Orleans has not given up a rushing TD to an opposing player this season.
