Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks will meet the New Orleans Saints and their 13th-ranked pass defense (198.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Smith-Njigba worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Saints? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints

Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.49

59.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

With 20.7 fantasy points in 2025 (10.4 per game), Smith-Njigba is the 15th-ranked player at the WR position and 74th among all players.

In two games this season, Smith-Njigba has been targeted 23 times, with 17 receptions for 227 yards and zero TDs, leading to 20.7 fantasy points.

Last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith-Njigba produced 10.3 fantasy points, recording eight receptions on 10 targets for 103 yards.

Saints Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus New Orleans this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Saints this season.

New Orleans has allowed at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

The Saints have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

New Orleans has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Saints have given up a touchdown catch by five players this year.

New Orleans has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

No player has collected over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Saints this season.

New Orleans has not given up a rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

