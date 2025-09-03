Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers
Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks will meet the San Francisco 49ers -- whose pass defense was ranked fifth in the NFL last year (192.8 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Daily fantasy players, is Smith-Njigba worth considering for his next matchup versus the 49ers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Game Date: September 7, 2025
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m.
- Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6
- PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7
- Projected Receiving Yards: 74.04
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38
Projections provided by numberFire
Smith-Njigba 2024 Fantasy Performance
- Ranked 70th overall and 14th at his position, Smith-Njigba picked up 153.0 fantasy points (9.0 per game) in 2024.
- Smith-Njigba accumulated 30.0 fantasy points -- seven catches, 180 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams, which was his best game last year.
- In Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings, Smith-Njigba picked up 16.0 fantasy points, with this stat line: eight receptions, 95 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best output of the year.
- In his worst game of the season -- Week 18 versus the Los Angeles Rams -- Smith-Njigba ended up with 1.3 fantasy points. His stat line was: four catches, nine yards, on five targets.
- In his second-worst game of the year, Smith-Njigba ended up with 1.9 fantasy points -- two receptions, 19 yards, on two targets -- in Week 1 versus the Denver Broncos.
49ers Defensive Performance
- San Francisco allowed over 300 passing yards to only two QBs last season.
- 15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the 49ers last year.
- Against San Francisco last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.
- In the passing game, the 49ers allowed three or more passing touchdowns to just two opposing quarterbacks last year.
- San Francisco allowed only three players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.
- In terms of pass defense, the 49ers allowed a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.
- Against San Francisco last year, four players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- Looking at run D, the 49ers gave up more than 100 rushing yards to five players last season.
- In terms of run defense, San Francisco gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.
- The 49ers allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only three players last season.
