Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks will meet the San Francisco 49ers -- whose pass defense was ranked fifth in the NFL last year (192.8 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 74.04

74.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 70th overall and 14th at his position, Smith-Njigba picked up 153.0 fantasy points (9.0 per game) in 2024.

Smith-Njigba accumulated 30.0 fantasy points -- seven catches, 180 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams, which was his best game last year.

In Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings, Smith-Njigba picked up 16.0 fantasy points, with this stat line: eight receptions, 95 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best output of the year.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 18 versus the Los Angeles Rams -- Smith-Njigba ended up with 1.3 fantasy points. His stat line was: four catches, nine yards, on five targets.

In his second-worst game of the year, Smith-Njigba ended up with 1.9 fantasy points -- two receptions, 19 yards, on two targets -- in Week 1 versus the Denver Broncos.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco allowed over 300 passing yards to only two QBs last season.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the 49ers last year.

Against San Francisco last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the 49ers allowed three or more passing touchdowns to just two opposing quarterbacks last year.

San Francisco allowed only three players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass defense, the 49ers allowed a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Against San Francisco last year, four players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run D, the 49ers gave up more than 100 rushing yards to five players last season.

In terms of run defense, San Francisco gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.

The 49ers allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only three players last season.

