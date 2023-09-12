Javonte Williams Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams will take on the team with last season's 11th-ranked rushing defense, the Washington Commanders (113.3 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Williams' next game versus the Commanders, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Williams vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders

Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.45

10.45 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.49

62.49 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.37

14.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams 2022 Fantasy Performance

Williams picked up 26.0 fantasy points (6.5 per game), 75th at his position and 310th in the NFL.

Williams picked up 5.7 fantasy points in his single game this year. He had 13 carries for 52 yards and zero touchdowns, plus five receiving yards on four catches (six targets).

Williams accumulated 8.8 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 43 yards; 11 receptions, 65 yards -- in his best game last season, in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

In Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Williams put up a season-low 2.7 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 10 carries, 28 yards.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Against Washington last season, one player posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Commanders allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Washington allowed eight players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Commanders allowed three players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Washington let six players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Commanders last season, 22 players hauled in a TD pass.

Washington gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to four players last season.

Looking at run D, the Commanders allowed more than 100 rushing yards to two players last season.

Against Washington last season, nine players rushed for at least one TD.

The Commanders gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to one player last season.

