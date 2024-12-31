Jauan Jennings Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings will match up with the 12th-ranked passing defense of the Arizona Cardinals (211 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Jennings worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Cardinals? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Jennings this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jennings vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.67

52.67 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Jennings Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Jennings is currently the 26th-ranked player in fantasy (98th overall), with 128.3 total fantasy points (9.2 per game).

In his last three games, Jennings has compiled 149 yards and zero scores on 13 catches (25 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 14.9 fantasy points (5.0 per game) during that stretch.

Jennings has amassed 295 receiving yards and two scores on 23 catches (38 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 41.5 points (8.3 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Jennings' fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Los Angeles Rams, a matchup in which he put up 35.5 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 11 receptions, 175 yards, 3 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jauan Jennings had his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals, when he tallied just 1.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Arizona this year.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Cardinals have given up a TD catch by 17 players this year.

Arizona has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed four players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one TD against Arizona this year.

A total of Five players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Cardinals this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jauan Jennings? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.