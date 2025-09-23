Jameson Williams Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Jameson Williams and the Detroit Lions will face the Cleveland Browns and their fourth-ranked pass defense (147 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Williams' next game against the Browns, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Jameson Williams Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.64

55.64 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 23.7 fantasy points this season (7.9 per game), Williams is the 28th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 111th among all players.

Last week against the Baltimore Ravens, Williams hauled in two balls on three targets for 43 yards, good for 4.3 fantasy points.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland is yet to allow a player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

No player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Cleveland this year.

A total of Five players have caught a TD pass versus the Browns this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Cleveland has allowed at least one rushing TD to one player this year.

The Browns have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

