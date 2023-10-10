James Cook Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

Running back James Cook is looking at a matchup versus the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL (151.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Buffalo Bills take on the New York Giants, Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Cook worth considering for his upcoming game against the Giants? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Cook vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.45

9.45 Projected Rushing Yards: 53.02

53.02 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.84

14.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

With 49.2 fantasy points this season (9.8 per game), Cook is the 18th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 66th among all players.

Over his last three games, Cook has generated 27.0 fantasy points (9.0 per game) as he's run for 123 yards and scored one touchdown on 32 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 87 yards on six catches (eight targets).

The high point of Cook's season as a fantasy producer came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2, as he put up 15.9 fantasy points by grabbing four passes (on four targets) for 36 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, James Cook's matchup versus the Jacksonville Jaguars last week was his worst of the season, as he posted just 2.1 fantasy points. He rushed for -4 yards on five carries on the day with three catches for 25 yards.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Giants have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New York has allowed two players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Giants this season.

New York has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Giants have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus New York this year.

The Giants have allowed two players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New York has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Giants have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

