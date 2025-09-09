James Conner Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

James Conner and the Arizona Cardinals will face the Carolina Panthers -- whose rushing defense was ranked 32nd in the NFL last year (179.8 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Conner worth considering for his next game against the Panthers? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

James Conner Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.7

15.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 73.87

73.87 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.66

0.66 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.63

23.63 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Conner 2024 Fantasy Performance

Conner picked up 206.8 fantasy points (12.9 per game), 10th at his position and 31st in the NFL.

In his one game this season, Conner accumulated 10.4 fantasy points. He rushed for 39 yards on 12 carries, with zero touchdowns, and had five yards receiving on four catches (four targets) with one TD.

In Week 15 last season against the New England Patriots, Conner posted a season-high of 25.8 fantasy points, with this stat line: 16 carries, 110 yards, 2 TDs; 5 receptions, 28 yards.

In his second-best fantasy performance last season, Conner finished with 22.6 points (15 carries, 117 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 49 yards) in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers.

Conner picked up 0.8 fantasy points -- 4 carries, 4 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 17 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Conner had 2.5 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 17 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the year (Week 3 versus the Detroit Lions).

Panthers Defensive Performance

Against Carolina last year, three players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

17 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Panthers last year.

Through the air last season, Carolina gave up at least two passing touchdowns to 11 opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Panthers gave up three or more passing touchdowns to five opposing quarterbacks last year.

Carolina let five players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

In terms of pass D, the Panthers gave up a touchdown reception to 29 players last season.

Against Carolina last year, six players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

On the ground, 10 players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Panthers last season.

In terms of run defense, Carolina gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.

Four players ran for multiple TDs in a game against the Panthers last year.

Want more data and analysis on James Conner? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.