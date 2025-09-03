Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will be up against the team with last season's 10th-ranked pass defense, the New England Patriots (211.5 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Meyers' next game against the Patriots, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Jakobi Meyers Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 54.50

54.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers 2024 Fantasy Performance

Meyers was 29th at his position, and 107th overall, with 131.0 fantasy points (8.7 per game) last year.

Meyers picked up 18.3 fantasy points -- nine catches, 123 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best performance last season, Meyers picked up 14.2 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 62 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers.

In what was his worst game of the year, Meyers finished with 2.9 fantasy points -- four receptions, 29 yards, on five targets. That was in Week 2 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Meyers recorded 4.1 fantasy points -- two catches, 41 yards, on five targets -- in Week 16 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, and that was his second-worst performance of the season.

Patriots Defensive Performance

Against New England last season, two players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Patriots last year.

In the passing game, New England allowed eight players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Patriots last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus New England last season, six players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Patriots gave up a touchdown reception to 24 players last season.

Against New England last year, three players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the run game, six players put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Patriots last season.

In terms of run defense, New England gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

The Patriots gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only two players last year.

