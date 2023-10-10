Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

In Week 6 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), running back Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the 10th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (94.8 yards conceded per game).

Thinking about Gibbs for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Buccaneers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Gibbs vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 3.35

3.35 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.24

14.24 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

0.09 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.01

10.01 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

With 24.9 fantasy points in 2023 (6.2 per game), Gibbs is the 40th-ranked player at the RB position and 142nd among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Gibbs has generated 18.9 fantasy points (6.3 per game) as he's run for 137 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 32 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 52 yards on 12 grabs (16 targets).

The peak of Gibbs' fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons, when he carried 17 times for 80 yards on his way to 8.2 fantasy points. He also had one reception (on two targets) for two yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Jahmyr Gibbs' game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 5.1 fantasy points. He rushed for 40 yards on eight carries on the day with four catches for 11 yards.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has given up more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Buccaneers have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed one player to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more touchdowns in a game versus the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Buccaneers have given up a touchdown reception by four players this season.

Tampa Bay has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Buccaneers this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD against Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

