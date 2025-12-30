Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

In Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt and the Washington Commanders will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the 20th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (123.3 yards conceded per game).

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 63.08

63.08 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.81

8.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Performance

With 128.4 fantasy points in 2025 (8.0 per game), Croskey-Merritt is the 27th-ranked player at the RB position and 84th among all players.

During his last three games, Croskey-Merritt has 46.6 total fantasy points (15.5 per game), carrying the ball 37 times for 226 yards and four touchdowns.

Croskey-Merritt has posted 51.8 fantasy points (10.4 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 278 yards with four touchdowns on 48 carries.

The high point of Croskey-Merritt's fantasy campaign was a Week 5 outburst versus the Los Angeles Chargers, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 25.0 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 111 rushing yards on 14 attempts (7.9 yards per carry) with two TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Jacory Croskey-Merritt let down his fantasy managers against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2, when he mustered only 1.7 fantasy points (4 carries, 17 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed just two players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has allowed only three players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two TDs in a game versus the Eagles this season.

A total of eight players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Philadelphia this year.

A total of 13 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Eagles have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just two players this season.

Philadelphia has given up at least one rushing TD to 14 players this year.

The Eagles have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only three players this season.

