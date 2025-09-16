J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Denver Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins will match up with the eighth-ranked tun defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (83 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more info on Dobbins, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down before his upcoming matchup versus the Chargers.

Thinking about playing Dobbins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

J.K. Dobbins Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 55.89

55.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.45

0.45 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.05

6.05 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Dobbins Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Dobbins is currently the 12th-ranked fantasy player (44th overall), putting up 27.3 total fantasy points (13.7 per game).

In two games this year, Dobbins has generated 27.3 fantasy points, as he's run for 139 yards and scored two touchdowns on 30 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 14 yards on three receptions (four targets).

Last week against the Indianapolis Colts, Dobbins posted 14.5 fantasy points, toting the ball 14 times for 76 yards (5.4 yards per carry) with one reception for nine yards as a receiver.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not allowed someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed one player to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

No opposing QBs have passed for more than one touchdown in a game against Los Angeles this year.

Los Angeles' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Chargers have allowed one player to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Chargers' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing TD to one player this year.

The Chargers have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on J.K. Dobbins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.