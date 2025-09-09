J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

J.K. Dobbins and the Denver Broncos will meet the Indianapolis Colts -- whose rushing defense was ranked 24th in the league last year (131.8 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Dobbins for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Colts? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

J.K. Dobbins Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 61.10

61.10 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.44

11.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Dobbins 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Dobbins picked up 159.8 fantasy points (12.3 per game) -- 21st at his position, 61st in the league.

In his one game so far this year, Dobbins had 63 rushing yards on 16 attempts and one touchdown, ending up with 12.8 fantasy points.

In his best performance last season, Dobbins finished with 22.5 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 85 yards, 2 TDs. That was in Week 9 versus the Cleveland Browns.

In Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Dobbins had another strong showing with 19.9 fantasy points, thanks to 10 carries, 135 yards, 1 TD.

Dobbins accumulated 2.6 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 26 yards -- in Week 1 versus the Houston Texans, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

Dobbins recorded 5.4 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 44 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the year (Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers).

Colts Defensive Performance

Against Indianapolis last year, four players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Colts surrendered at least one passing TD to 15 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Indianapolis allowed two or more touchdown passes to eight opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Colts surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to only three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Indianapolis let seven players pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Colts gave up a touchdown reception to 25 players last season.

Against Indianapolis last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Colts gave up more than 100 rushing yards to four players last season.

In terms of run defense, Indianapolis gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

In the running game, the Colts allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

