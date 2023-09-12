J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will take on the team with last year's seventh-ranked rushing defense, the Cincinnati Bengals (106.6 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Dobbins worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Bengals? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Dobbins vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.51

9.51 Projected Rushing Yards: 59.46

59.46 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.63

9.63 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Dobbins 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 44th at his position and 155th overall, Dobbins picked up 74.2 fantasy points (9.3 per game) last season.

Dobbins accumulated 9.7 fantasy points in his single game this season. He had eight carries for 22 yards and one touchdown.

Dobbins accumulated 18.3 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 41 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 22 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 4 versus the Buffalo Bills, which was his best game last season.

Dobbins accumulated 18.0 fantasy points in Week 14 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (15 carries, 120 yards, 1 TD) in his second-best game last year.

Dobbins accumulated 1.5 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 15 yards -- in Week 6 against the New York Giants, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

Dobbins collected 4.0 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 23 yards -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was in Week 3 versus the New England Patriots.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Against Cincinnati last year, one player recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Bengals last season.

Through the air last season, Cincinnati allowed at least two passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs.

Versus the Bengals last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Cincinnati allowed more than 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Bengals allowed a touchdown reception to 16 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Cincinnati allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the run game, one player put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Bengals last season.

On the ground, Cincinnati allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, the Bengals allowed two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

