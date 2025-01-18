NHL
Islanders vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the New York Islanders facing the San Jose Sharks.
Islanders vs Sharks Game Info
- New York Islanders (17-20-7) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-27-6)
- Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-220)
|Sharks (+180)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (58.6%)
Islanders vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals (+116 to cover). San Jose, the underdog, is -142.
Islanders vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Islanders versus Sharks matchup on January 18 has been set at 5.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.
Islanders vs Sharks Moneyline
- The Islanders vs Sharks moneyline has New York as a -220 favorite, while San Jose is a +180 underdog on the road.