Islanders vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The New York Islanders will face the Ottawa Senators in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Islanders vs Senators Game Info

New York Islanders (17-18-7) vs. Ottawa Senators (21-18-3)

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-120) Senators (+100) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Senators win (59.1%)

Islanders vs Senators Puck Line

The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals against the Senators. The Islanders are +210 to cover the spread, while the Senators are -265.

Islanders vs Senators Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Islanders-Senators game on January 14, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Islanders vs Senators Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Islanders vs. Senators reveal New York as the favorite (-120) and Ottawa as the underdog (+100) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!