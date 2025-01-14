FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Islanders vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Islanders vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The New York Islanders will face the Ottawa Senators in NHL action on Tuesday.



Islanders vs Senators Game Info

  • New York Islanders (17-18-7) vs. Ottawa Senators (21-18-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Senators Odds



Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-120)Senators (+100)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Senators win (59.1%)

Islanders vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals against the Senators. The Islanders are +210 to cover the spread, while the Senators are -265.

Islanders vs Senators Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Islanders-Senators game on January 14, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Islanders vs Senators Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Islanders vs. Senators reveal New York as the favorite (-120) and Ottawa as the underdog (+100) on the road.

