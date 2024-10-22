Islanders vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the New York Islanders facing the Detroit Red Wings.

Islanders vs Red Wings Game Info

New York Islanders (2-1-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-3)

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-152) Red Wings (+126) 6.5

Islanders vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Wings win (58%)

Islanders vs Red Wings Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this game.

Islanders vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for the Islanders versus Red Wings game on October 22 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.

Islanders vs Red Wings Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +126 underdog on the road.

