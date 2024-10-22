Islanders vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22
The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the New York Islanders facing the Detroit Red Wings.
Islanders vs Red Wings Game Info
- New York Islanders (2-1-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-3)
- Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Red Wings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Islanders (-152)
|Red Wings (+126)
|6.5
Islanders vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Wings win (58%)
Islanders vs Red Wings Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this game.
Islanders vs Red Wings Over/Under
- The over/under for the Islanders versus Red Wings game on October 22 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.
Islanders vs Red Wings Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +126 underdog on the road.