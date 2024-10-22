menu item
NHL

Islanders vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the New York Islanders facing the Detroit Red Wings.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Red Wings Game Info

  • New York Islanders (2-1-2) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-3)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
  • Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Islanders (-152)Red Wings (+126)6.5

Islanders vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Wings win (58%)

Islanders vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this game.

Islanders vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Islanders versus Red Wings game on October 22 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.

Islanders vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • New York is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +126 underdog on the road.

